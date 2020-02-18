Why is Bihar still in such a poor state? asks Prashant Kishor

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday trained his guns at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and asked why Bihar was still in such a poor state.

"Why is Bihar still in such a poor state? Why has the standard of education not improved in Bihar?" asked Kishor.

Kishor, while addressing the media, said that if Nitish or any other political party contests the election on the basis of development, the people of Bihar will vote for them. He also mentioned that Nitish treats him like a son and he is not claiming that Nitish did not work in the last 10 years.

"The state of Bihar that was in 2005, is the same today. It is not like Nitish did not work for the state. Nitish did work for the state by distributing cycles and clothes but he couldn't improve the quality of education," Kishor said.

He said that one of the key achievements of Nitish Kumar is that he made sure that electricity reached each and every household. However, the people of Bihar can not afford to use electrical appliances other than lights and fans because the people of Bihar are poor.

He added that the public wants to know the government's plan for the next 10 years.