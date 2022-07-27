Why is Cong running away from probe? asks Anurag Thakur

Why is Congress running away from probe? asks Anurag Thakur

Responding to Congress allegations of the government misusing the agencies, Thakur asked whether the Gandhi family is above law

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2022, 13:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 13:56 ist

Hitting out at the Congress, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday asked why are they running away from the probe.

Responding to Congress's allegations of the government misusing the agencies, Thakur asked whether the Gandhi family is above law.

"Why is Congress running away from the probe? What do they have to hide? The big question is whether the Gandhi family is above the law. There should be a separate law for Gandhi's family," Thakur said.

"Only big question arising is that they are also answerable to agencies. Like any other Indian they should face the probe," he added.

Congress is alleging that the government is misusing investigative agencies against the opposition after the ED called Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for investigation in the National Herald case.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Anurag Thakur
Congress
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Saudi prince unveils mirrored skyscraper eco-city

Saudi prince unveils mirrored skyscraper eco-city

A new 'architectural openness' remakes Saudi streets

A new 'architectural openness' remakes Saudi streets

Many calling telepaths to ‘talk’ to missing, dead pets 

Many calling telepaths to ‘talk’ to missing, dead pets 

Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 jacket sold for $2.7 mn

Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 jacket sold for $2.7 mn

DH Toon | Ruckus in Parliament deafens govt to woes

DH Toon | Ruckus in Parliament deafens govt to woes

Polish institute classifies cats as invasive species

Polish institute classifies cats as invasive species

Study finds head impact-brain injury link

Study finds head impact-brain injury link

 