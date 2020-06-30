Why is PM Modi silent on Chinese forces entering Indian area: Digvijaya Singh

'Why is PM silent on Chinese forces entering India'

  • Jun 30 2020, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2020, 14:56 ist
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" on the Chinese forces entering Indian territory in Ladakh.

Demanding a clarification from the PM on the issue, Singh said on Monday night that even defence minister and external affairs minister had said that the Chinese forces had entered Indian territory.

"Army officials are also confirming that such an incident had occurred. 20 persons (soldiers) were martyred (in Galwan Valley). Ten Army personnel, including officials, were arrested and later released, but the PM is saying nothing had happened. Then who is speaking the truth?" Singh asked while talking to PTI.

