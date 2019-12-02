Why is PM Modi silent on vet's rape, murder: Congress

The Congress on Monday questioned the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on the Hyderabad rape and murder incident and said the Centre should do more than just "lip service" to address the issue of women safety.

"We speak of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. Our daughters step out after studying, they become empowered and then when this happens to them, the people in power, the government, are just silent bystanders. We want to ask if the government has forgotten about women," Congress MP Amee Yajnik said.

She said PM Modi and Irani should show political will and layout an emergency plan in this regard. "They should break their silence on the issue," Yajnik said.

Congress MP S Jothimani referred to other incidents of rape across the country, including the Unnao case, and said that according to reported data everyday there are 984 rapes, which amounted to 38 rapes per hour and two every three minutes.

"After the Nirbhaya case we brought in a stringent law. But still this keeps happening. The ruling dispensation has to be sensitive enough to condemn the rape, take cognisance and take the issue forward....

"The government should not think of this issue as just a law and order, a state issue....The government should do much more than lip service," she said.

Congress leader Shama Mohamed attacked the BJP over the Unnao case in which former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar is an accused.

"(BJP MP) Sakshi Maharaj went to the jail to thank Senger after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Who gives ticket to Sakshi Maharaj, which party? The BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Who is supporting rapists?

"In 2013, during the Delhi Assembly elections, Modi said that 'when you go to vote, do not forget Nirbhaya.' Why then is he silent? Why is the Nirbhaya fund not used?" she asked.