Why is PM Narendra Modi lying on Chinese intrusions, asks Rahul Gandhi

After the euphoria over Ram Temple, Congress on Thursday stepped up attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of lying after a defence ministry report contradicted his ‘no intrusion’ claims in Ladakh.

The main opposition party also hit out at the Modi government over the “denial of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir” where several political leaders continue to be under house arrest, a year after the state was divided into two union territories.

“Why is the PM lying?” former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said referring to the defence ministry report that acknowledged transgression by Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

Rahul sharpened his attack on the Prime Minister after the defence ministry pulled down the report from its website after it kicked off a political controversy.

“Forget standing up to China, India’s PM lacks the courage even to name them. Denying China is in our territory and removing documents from websites won’t change the facts,” he said.

The party also slammed the Modi government for “abuse of power” in Jammu and Kashmir by not allowing political meetings in the union territory and keeping leaders under house arrest.

“The world is watching the brazen denial of human rights in India. India’s proud record as a free and democratic country is diminished everyday,” former Home Minister P Chidambaram said.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said it has been a year since over 7.5 million Kashmiris have lost their freedom in the world’s biggest democracy.

“Citizens of free India are living with no human rights in Kashmir, is this what the BJP government calls Ram Rajya? Can we claim to be a democracy?” Kharge asked.

Chidambaram said former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was not allowed to hold a pre-announced meeting with leaders of democratic parties.

“Is this the new ‘democracy’ that is visualised by the BJP? All leaders are under house arrest. If you question the government, they will tell the Court that no one is under house arrest. This is post-truth India,” Chidambaram said.