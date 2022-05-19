Why is Tamil Nadu CM Stalin celebrating Perarivalan’s release, asks Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Thursday took objection to the DMK government, including Chief Minister M K Stalin, “celebrating” the release of A G Perarivalan, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, saying they have forgotten the “fact” that he has been set free on “technicalities” and not pronounced “innocent.”

At a press conference here, Annamalai, who said the BJP respected the SC verdict, also questioned Congress’ “double standards” on the issue. Congress cannot wash off its responsibility by protesting against Perarivalan’s release one day and knocking at the doors of the DMK the next day for a Rajya Sabha seat, Annamalai added.

Read | Perarivalan's release victory for 'state autonomy': Stalin

Congress and BJP – the two national parties – maintain that while they respect the Supreme Court judgement, the fact that the convicts are “not innocent” should be not buried.

“The Supreme Court has used extraordinary powers vested in it by the Constitution by giving an unusual judgement in the Perarivalan issue. The court has not said they are innocent. The court has concluded on multiple occasions that they are accused. This should not be forgotten by anyone,” Annamalai said.

He also said Stalin meeting Perarivalan at the airport hours after the judgement leads to questions about whether the former “really” took the oath of office and secrecy under the Constitution while swearing-in as Chief Minister.

“The common man gets the doubt because of the way the Chief Minister and his ministers are behaving. This (release) is not to be celebrated. They (convicts) are not innocent,” Annamalai added. It said the courts have more than once established the role of the convicts in Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination.

He also asked whether Congress has the courage to withdraw its support to the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu.