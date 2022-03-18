Why no govt in Goa yet? asks Congress

On March 10, the BJP became the single largest party in Goa, falling just one short of a majority in the 40-member state Assembly.

Eight days later, Goa still does not have a fully-functional government in place, with caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant heading the administration.

The Congress on Friday put the ball in the governor's court over the issue.

Former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, who won in the Assembly poll from Margao Assembly constituency, addressed a press conference along with other newly-elected MLAs, alleging that something was amiss in the BJP camp, on account of which the party was not able to still stake a formal claim to power in Goa.

"Why is a democratically elected government not formed yet? For the first time, MLAs have been given oath without a government in place," Kamat told the press conference, further stating that if the BJP was unable to form a government for some reason, they should explicitly say so.

"It is loud and clear that 'all is not well' in BJP, and hence, the people of Goa are deprived of a government...We condemn the dilly-dally tactics of the BJP, which is depriving the people of Goa from having a full-fledged Government in place, [sic]" he also said.

Kamat also questioned whether the BJP really had a majority as claimed by its party leaders.

Carlos Ferreira, a former advocate-general of Goa and a newly elected MLA, also blamed Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, accusing him of twiddling his thumbs despite no functional government in place.

"...There is no proof of majority (required) on the floor of the House...How are you (governor) allowing this kind of a situation? It is a constitutional impasse. We do not have a government of the day in the Chair. How is the administration working?" Ferreira said at the press conference.

"That is why I charge the governor to perform his duties. He cannot abdicate his duties. He should call upon them, or he should take action in terms of the Constitution. If need be, he can call upon the Opposition for their views, or he can invoke necessary powers under Article 356 if need be...He cannot remain like this twiddling his thumbs," Ferreira also said.

