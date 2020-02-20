Why Rs 120 cr expense on 3-hour Trump visit, asks Congress

Congress on Thursday questioned the “undue” expenses by the government on a three-hour visit of US President Donald Trump to Ahmedabad for an event organised by an “unknown private entity”.

Congress also demanded that the government share details about the 'Donald Trump Abhinandan Samiti', the “unknown private entity” that was hosting the event in honour of the US President in Ahmedabad.

“India values its visiting dignitaries but please note - Diplomacy is serious government business and not a series of photo-ops and event management tactics,” Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said here.

The questions from the Congress came after the Ministry of External Affairs announced that the US President was visiting Ahmedabad at the invitation of the 'Donald Trump Abhinandan Samiti'.

“When was the invitation extended to U.S President and accepted? Why is President Trump then saying you have promised him a grand event with 7 million people,” Surjewala asked.

“Dear PM, Why is Gujarat government then spending Rs 120 crore for a 3 hour event organized by an unknown private entity,” Surjewala asked.

Ahmedabad was being spruced up for US President's visit next week where he will participate in a 'Namaste Trump' event at the newly built Motera stadium along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Several thousands are expected to line up along the 22-km route of the Trump-Modi roadshow in Ahmedabad on Monday.