Why there is no one beyond Modi-Shah in BJP, asks Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Congress on Thursday hit back at Home Minister Amit Shah over his attack on the 45th anniversary of Emergency accusing the BJP government of unleashing a “majoritarian rule” and “destroying democratic institutions” of the country.

Leading the charge, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah of “hijacking” the BJP and the NDA government “with no breather for other leaders”.

“It is shocking that apart from 3-4 minister, public does not even know who all are in Modi’s cabinet,” Gehlot said.

Congress’ chief spokesman Randeep Surjewala asked why the BJP’s “majoritarian rule” is described as a government of “two people only and others as mere sidekicks”.

Congress spokesman Pawan Khera accused the Modi government of unleashing an “undeclared emergency” in the country.

“In the last six years, the way the Prime Minister has tried to weaken democracy and destroy democratic institutions, an undeclared Emergency has been imposed in the country,” he said, adding that this was dangerous for a democracy.

Gehlot also claimed that only the Congress had the courage and strength to take on the “tyranny” of the current regime.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister said he was not surprised to see that out of all opposition parties, Modi and Shah were worried only about the Congress.

“Their insecurities & fear is evident because everyone knows including Mr Shah that only Congress under the leadership of HCP Soniaji and Rahulji have the courage and strength to take on the tyranny of the current regime,” Gehlot said.