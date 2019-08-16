'Why were Adani litigations listed during vacation?'

Senior advocate and former Supreme Court Bar Association president Dushyant Dave on Friday questioned listing of two matters- related to Adani group— before a bench during summer vacations and passing of judgements, in "complete contravention of settled practice" that resulted in "total benefit of thousands of crores to this corporate client".

In a letter to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, he made the sensational allegations, saying "both the matters were listed, taken up and heard without any justification, in a hurry and in an improper manner".

"Besides causing grave injury to the public interest and public revenue, it has caused immense damage to the image of the Supreme Court and administration of justice," he said.

Dave said it was disturbing that the Supreme Court of India took up regular matters of large corporate clients during summer vacations in such a "cavalier manner and decide them in their favour".

He said it raises serious and disturbing questions if the registry had sought the concurrence of CJI for a listing of such matters and if not whether registry became a party to such listing in violation of its own practice and procedure.

"Why were the two matters were listed before the bench presided over by Justice Arun Mishra when other benches were available during May 2019 vacations," he asked.

Making a disclaimer that he himself had appeared as a lawyer for Adani group of companies, Dave clarified he was not commenting upon the merits of the judgements but was questioning "procedural violations" and "extremely unjustified" listing of the matters.