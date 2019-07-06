Will appear in court case filed to intimidate me: Rahul

JUST IN
Budget 2019: Now, Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian passport Budget 2019: Key takeaways from FM's Budget speech PPP to be unleashed to develop rail infrastructure: FM Programmes will be accelerated, red tape reduced: FM 'Need structural reforms to reach $5 trillion economy' Budget 2019 highlights: Gold to get expensive, no relief in income tax FinMin ditches briefcase, carries 'bahi khata' instead

Will appear in court case filed to intimidate me: Rahul

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Jul 06 2019, 11:47am ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2019, 12:00pm ist
"I will appear in person at the Civil Court in Patna today at 2 PM, in yet another case filed against me by my political opponents in the RSS/BJP to harass & intimidate me. Satyameva Jayate," Gandhi said in a tweet. (Reuters Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he will appear in a court in Patna for a case filed by his "political opponents" in the BJP-RSS to "harass and intimidate" him.

Gandhi's appearance in the court later Saturday comes days after he as well as CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury pleading not guilty in a defamation case in Mumbai filed against them by an RSS worker.

"I will appear in person at the Civil Court in Patna today at 2 PM, in yet another case filed against me by my political opponents in the RSS/BJP to harass & intimidate me. Satyameva Jayate," Gandhi said in a tweet. 

Gandhi and Yechury, who pleaded not guilty in the case in the Mazgaon-Sewree metropolitan magistrate's court, will now face trial during which the court would record their statements and that of the complainant as well as other witnesses.

Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator

Click here for full coverage of   Modi 2.0's first Budget

Rahul Gandhi
Comments (+)
 