Will apply rule of majority: CEC on Shiv Sena symbol row

The CEC said the poll body has a transparent process of the 'rule of majority' in place

PTI
PTI, Gandhinagar,
  • Sep 27 2022, 20:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2022, 20:06 ist
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey address a press conference, in Gandhinagar, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday said the Election Commission of India will apply the transparent process of the "rule of majority" after the Supreme Court allowed the EC to go ahead with the hearing of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde group's plea for recognition as the "real" Shiv Sena and allocation of the party's bow-and-arrow poll symbol to it.

The CEC said the poll body has a transparent process of the "rule of majority" in place and will apply the same when looking into the case.

Also Read | Bal Thackeray’s former man Friday, long-time Matoshree staffer join Eknath Shinde’s camp

"There is a set procedure. That procedure mandates us and we define it in terms of a very transparent process by judging and applying the 'rule of majority'. We will apply the 'rule of majority' whenever we are looking at it. This will be done after reading the exact decision (of SC)," the CEC said when asked about the apex court's order.

He was in Gandhinagar to review poll preparedness regarding the upcoming Gujarati Assembly elections.

Shiv Sena
Eknath Shinde
Uddhav Thackeray
Supreme Court
Election Commission
Election Commission of India
Indian Politics
India News
Rajiv Kumar

