Will attend Nitish Kumar's meeting in Patna, says CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said he would attend the meeting of non-BJP parties convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 23 and strengthen the hands of the parties opposed to the saffron party.

Speaking after inaugurating the Kalaignar Kottam, that was built as part of the birth centenary celebrations of late Chief Minister and Dravidian stalwart M Karunanidhi, in the presence of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, here, Stalin said he would attend the meeting as Kalaignar's (as Karunanidhi was affectionately addressed by his followers) Thalapathy (general) to save India's democracy.

Nitish Kumar could not attend today's function as he was indisposed. "However, he called me over phone today and expressed regrets that he could not participate in the inaugural of the Kalaignar Kottam. His message was read out here," Stalin said and thanked him and also Tejashwi Yadav for participating in the event.

Tejashwi, who is son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad, arrived at Tiruchirappalli by a special flight and later flew in a helicopter to reach Tiruvarur. He was received by Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.