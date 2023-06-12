Will be back to power with support of my ‘sisters’, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

After serving four terms as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan is perceived to be battling anti-incumbency and formidable challenges from a resurgent Congress. He’s betting heavily on schemes for women, a key electorate in the state. Edited excerpts from an interview with DH’s Amrita Madhukalya:

What has prompted you to come up with the Laadli Laxmi Yojana scheme?

When I took over as the chief minister, the sex ratio in Madhya Pradesh was skewed; for every 1000 boys there were 911 girls. Girls were considered a burden. To counter this, we came up with a scheme in 2006 called Laadli Laxmi Yojana. We assured a sum to a family when a girl child was born in it, and linked this to her education. The assured sum was Rs 2000 if the child reached the sixth standard and Rs 4000 if the child reached the ninth standard. In 2021, we assured them Rs 12,500 if a girl student reached college, and the same amount again when the student finished college. Now, we’re saying that if a girl student is eligible for engineering or medical college by qualifying JEE or NEET, the government will take care of the tuition fees.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh to hike monthly honorarium of anganwadi workers to Rs 13,000

Marriage was considered a burden, and so we started the Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana.

For a pregnant woman from poor sections, we have assured her Rs 4000 before childbirth and Rs 12000 after the delivery, so that the woman can rest and provide the required nutrition to her child. We also have a Sambal scheme under which girl children are provided cycles. Due to these efforts, today, the male-female sex ratio in the state has improved to 1000: 965.

We also have a scheme called Bega Bhagya Saheliyan for women from underprivileged sections who typically suffered from malnutrition. Under this, an amount was given to counter that. The Kamal Nath government had stopped it, and when we returned to power, we did an impact assessment which showed that families that received the sum showed better nutritional status. That’s what led me to come up with the scheme — when you give money in the hands of a woman, it is spent on useful things. I thought why not give it to more women? We declared the scheme in January this year.

Why did you choose Jabalpur for the launch of this scheme?

We choose this city because for the scheme we launched in Bhopal, forms were filled out there. And moreover, Jabalpur is known as “Sanskardhaani” — an important nerve centre of Madhya Pradesh.

Some of the BJP’s biggest wins have been shaped by the women’s vote. Do you feel that in Madhya Pradesh, the women’s vote is the most significant factor?

Historically, women have been facing gender discrimination in society. In villages, husbands would kill their wives, and if a girl child was born, a mother would be unhappy. Before I became the chief minister, I had given some assurances about the marriages of girls from poor families. After becoming the chief minister, I launched these schemes to bring about women’s empowerment. I must admit that my sisters in my state have always come to my support and this time, too, I know that they will help me.

Opposition parties, especially Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, have said that they are often criticised for offering “freebies” to the voters and when the BJP does the same, it does it with impunity.

Also Read | In 18 years, 22k announcements of CM Chouhan remain unfulfilled, claims Kamal Nath

These are not freebies; the nutritional level of the people has improved, more children are educated, children from poor families are well fed, and women are spending freely for their basic needs. I feel these are fundamental changes since the social needs of a family are well addressed. I don’t consider these as doles and these measures taken for social transformation.

The Congress is saying it will provide cooking gas at Rs 500 and that women will be given Rs 1500 each. Won’t it affect or cast a shadow on your efforts? Priyanka Gandhi is coming to Jabalpur on Monday.

They have promised a lot in the past, and we have seen how they discontinued our welfare schemes. These promises won’t sway voters in their favour. They’re just promising while we are delivering. They’re giving promises only after we have announced the sum of Rs 1000 to women. As for Priyanka Gandhi, she’s free to campaign.

You are the longest-serving chief minister in any BJP-ruled state, and that of Madhya Pradesh as well. How will you combat the anti-incumbency factor?

If you take a look around the state, there are no sentiments going against the government. The love for Prime Minister Modi and the transformative changes spurred by the welfare schemes of the BJP government here are well-received by the voters. We will come back to power.

You were known as the “mama” in your previous governments. Now you’re known as “bhaiyya”. Why this change?

I was the “mama” of the girl children in the state, but I have always been a brother to their mothers. I worked for my nieces earlier, now I’m working for my sisters.