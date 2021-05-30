Will come soon and set right the AIADMK, says V K Sasikala

V K Sasikala, the long-time aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, has expressed her interest to plunge into active politics to “set right” the AIADMK which is beset with a factional feud between Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam.

In telephonic conversations with her supporters, audio of which was leaked to the media, Sasikala is heard telling them that she was saddened with the public spat between Palaniswami and Panneerselvam and that she will “come soon” once the Covid-19 second wave subsides.

“Don't worry. We will set the party right soon. I will come after the Covid-19 outbreak is over,” Sasikala is heard telling Lawrence, a supporter. In another audio clip, the former AIADMK interim General Secretary told Suresh from Thanjavur district that she will not be a mute spectator to the party getting ruined.

“I will announce a good decision soon. I will come soon, and it is certain. They are fighting in the public, and it pains me. We have made sacrifices to nurture the AIADMK and we won't remain a mute spectator to the party declining,” Sasikala told Suresh.

Sources in Sasikala's camp and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) confirmed to DH that the audio clips were genuine. They said Sasikala will wait for a couple of months before entering active politics, adding that she was closely monitoring the development in AIADMK.

“It is true that Chinamma has begun talking to her supporters over the phone. She will meet her supporters in the next few months. She is very active now,” a source in her camp told DH.

Sasikala's assertions come at a time the factional feud between OPS and EPS is out in the open. The two leaders had entered into a verbal duel during a meeting of the AIADMK Legislature Party on who will be the leader. However, EPS piped OPS to become the Opposition Leader.

The two leaders are now functioning independently by releasing individual statements on matters of public importance. Sasikala's comments also come nearly three months after she said she was “stepping aside” from politics before the assembly elections.

Check out DH latest videos: