Will complain against conspiracy to kill Kejriwal: AAP

Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal: AAP

Saurabh Bhardwaj said there have been attacks on Kejriwal earlier prior to elections despite the presence of Delhi Police personnel

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 25 2022, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2022, 14:38 ist
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj address the media. Credit: PTI file photo

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said it will meet the state election commissioner to submit a complaint over an alleged conspiracy to "assassinate" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

At a press conference, the AAP's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said there have been attacks on Kejriwal earlier prior to elections despite the presence of Delhi Police personnel.

"The BJP's two fortresses -- Gujarat and MCD -- are about to be breached by the party. Fearing this, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and other people have hatched a conspiracy to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal," he alleged.

Bhardwaj said they will meet State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev at 12.30 pm to submit a complaint about the alleged threat by Tiwari and also file a police complaint.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had demanded a probe into the matter.

A day after accusing the BJP of "hatching a conspiracy to assassinate" Kejriwal, fearing poll defeats in Gujarat and the MCD, his deputy Manish Sisodia Friday demanded a probe into it and said a complaint will also be submitted to the Election Commission.

Sisodia also claimed that the kind of language used by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday is an "open threat."

Reacting to the allegation, Tiwari said, "I am concerned about Arvind Kejriwal's safety. Sisodia is reading an old script of the BJP conspiring to kill Kejriwal."

"Kejriwal claims Sisodia will be arrested while Sisodia prophesizes Kejriwal's murder. I don't know what is going on," he added.

Arvind Kejriwal
BJP
AAP
assassination
Indian Politics

