Will continue to work with Punjab govt: PM Modi congratulates CM Channi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi on being sworn in as Punjab chief minister and said the Centre will continue to work with his government for the betterment of the people of the state.
Congress leader Channi was sworn in as chief minister of Punjab, making him the first Dalit to hold the top post in the state.
Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji on being sworn in as Punjab's Chief Minister. Will continue to work with the Punjab government for the betterment of the people of Punjab."
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2021
