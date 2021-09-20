Will continue to work with Punjab govt: PM Modi

Will continue to work with Punjab govt: PM Modi congratulates CM Channi

Congress leader Channi was sworn in as chief minister of Punjab, making him the first Dalit to hold the top post in the state

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 20 2021, 13:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2021, 13:10 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi on being sworn in as Punjab chief minister and said the Centre will continue to work with his government for the betterment of the people of the state. 

Congress leader Channi was sworn in as chief minister of Punjab, making him the first Dalit to hold the top post in the state.

Read | Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as 16th Chief Minister of Punjab

Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji on being sworn in as Punjab's Chief Minister. Will continue to work with the Punjab government for the betterment of the people of Punjab." 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Punjab
Congress
BJP
India News
Indian Politics
Charanjit Singh Channi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Whisky in the nose and bizarre Spanish flu 'remedies'

Whisky in the nose and bizarre Spanish flu 'remedies'

At Emmy Awards, TV celebrates its own survival

At Emmy Awards, TV celebrates its own survival

How US helped, hampered escape of Afghan journalists

How US helped, hampered escape of Afghan journalists

'The Crown', 'The Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy awards

'The Crown', 'The Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy awards

Save land from desertification

Save land from desertification

The seeds that saved an empire

The seeds that saved an empire

Need bio-bubble balance for mental wellbeing: Experts

Need bio-bubble balance for mental wellbeing: Experts

DH Toon | 'Rahul hai to mumkin hai!'

DH Toon | 'Rahul hai to mumkin hai!'

'Secular' netas, elaborate poojas

'Secular' netas, elaborate poojas

Bengaluru man assaulted for giving lift to Muslim woman

Bengaluru man assaulted for giving lift to Muslim woman

 