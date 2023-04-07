'Will cut your tongue': Tamil Nadu Cong leader to judge who convicted Rahul

A Tamil Nadu Congress leader said that once the party came to power, they would "cut off the tongue" of the judge who gave the verdict against Rahul Gandhi. A clip, shared by former BJP and current AIADMK member Nirmal Kumar, showed the Congress leader issuing the threat.

"The Surat court judge gave two years’ prison term for our leader Rahul Gandhi. Listen Justice H Varma, when the Congress comes to power, we will chop off your tongue,” Manikandan, Dindigul district head of the party, said.



TN Congress Leader says once they come into power they will cut the tongue of the judge who gave verdict against Rahul. As usual @tnpoliceoffl have not taken any action. pic.twitter.com/asPrwcgsk9 — CTR.Nirmal kumar (@CTR_Nirmalkumar) April 7, 2023

Rahul Gandhi was convicted of defamatory speech by a Gujarat court on March 23 for his comments made in Kolar in 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress leader had asked why all thieves had 'Modi' in their surname in an apparent jibe at the Prime Minister, which was interpreted as an insult for the entire Modi community.

Following Rahul's conviction and subsequent disqualification as a Member of the Parliament, the Congress has been staging protests across the country and has received swift support from several Opposition parties.

Meanwhile, Rahul has remained defiant and in a presser on March 25, refused to back down, saying that he would not apologise for any comments made since his name was "Gandhi" not "Savarkar." However, the Congress leader has also opted to fight the ruling via judicial means and appeared before a Surat sessions court on April 3 saying that he had been treated harshly by the trial court.

"While performing his duties as a critic of the government, a Member of the Legislature is very likely to cause annoyance and/or embarrassment to those in power," he said. Granting Rahul bail, the sessions court issued a notice to Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi - the complainant- and sought his response by April 10.

Rahul has maintained that his Lok Sabha ouster is to distract from the questions he has been raising on PM Modi's relationship with embattled industrialist Gautam Adani.