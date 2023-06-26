Will defeat BJP in panchayat, LS polls: Mamata

Bengal will vote in the panchayat elections on July 8, and counting of votes will take place on July 11.

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jun 26 2023, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 22:39 ist
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

With less than two weeks to go for the West Bengal panchayat polls, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that her party will defeat the BJP in the upcoming elections as well as the Lok Sabha elections next year.

The chief minister highlighted the “difficulties people are facing in building houses due to lack of central funds”. “The BJP will be defeated in the panchayat elections, and also in the Lok Sabha elections. When a new government comes to power at the Centre, it would be possible to avail ourselves of the central government funds,” she said.

Speaking in Cooch Behar in north Bengal, Banerjee said the Centre owes around Rs 7,000 crore to Bengal – the dues for the 100-day rural job scheme. “Despite the fund freeze, the state is trying to generate work opportunities for the affected people,” she said.

Also Read | BSF trying to scare voters in Bengal’s bordering areas, says Mamata Banerjee

Making a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits to countries including the USA, Banerjee said: “A person is going to Russia-America with billions of rupees. But the Centre has withheld 100 days of project money. He is not giving money despite repeated pleas. The Centre did not pay Rs 7,000 crore for 100 days of work. The Trinamool will collect that money after winning the panchayat polls (sic),” she said without naming Modi

The chief minister, pointing out the deaths in the BSF firings in the region, said the security personnel, as per information with her, would frighten voters along the borders during the elections. She asked people not to get scared and sit at home, but to complain. She asked the administration to keep a watch on the borders and cautioned that action would be taken if firings (by the BSF on innocent civilians) took place.

Talking about the seriousness with which her party is approaching the panchayat elections, Banerjee asked the people to take care of the panchayats so that none can indulge in corruption. “Don’t give money to anyone. We will not allow loot. If someone wants money, take his picture and send it to me. We will control panchayats from now on. Don’t let anyone steal it. We want people’s panchayats,” she said, adding that her party had seen to it that candidates with a clean record were in the fray.

