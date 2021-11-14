'Will fight UP polls alone': Cong says no to alliance

'Will fight UP polls alone': Priyanka Gandhi says no to alliance

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 14 2021, 17:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2021, 17:57 ist
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has announced that the party will not forge any alliance for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. During a rally, she assured party workers that the Congress would fight all seats and fight them alone.

"Many party workers asked me not to forge alliance with any party for the upcoming Assembly election. I want to assure all of you that we will fight on all the seats and we will fight alone," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI in Bulandshahr.

Meanwhile, predicting that the Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll results will spring a surprise, Congress's state unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Sunday claimed that the party would secure a clear majority while the BJP would "not be able to cross 30 seats" in the elections next year.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Congress
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
UP Elections
Indian Politics
Priyanka Gandhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

What did 2 weeks of COP26 talks actually achieve?

What did 2 weeks of COP26 talks actually achieve?

A visionary: Congress pays tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru

A visionary: Congress pays tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru

India working on smartphone-based mapping of potholes

India working on smartphone-based mapping of potholes

In Pics | Children's Day: 10 quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru

In Pics | Children's Day: 10 quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru

The young and the restless!

The young and the restless!

Australia were written off, here to rectify that: Finch

Australia were written off, here to rectify that: Finch

Greta Thunberg says COP26 limited to 'blah, blah, blah'

Greta Thunberg says COP26 limited to 'blah, blah, blah'

 