'Will fight UP polls alone': Priyanka Gandhi says no to alliance

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has announced that the party will not forge any alliance for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. During a rally, she assured party workers that the Congress would fight all seats and fight them alone.

"Many party workers asked me not to forge alliance with any party for the upcoming Assembly election. I want to assure all of you that we will fight on all the seats and we will fight alone," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI in Bulandshahr.

Meanwhile, predicting that the Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll results will spring a surprise, Congress's state unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Sunday claimed that the party would secure a clear majority while the BJP would "not be able to cross 30 seats" in the elections next year.

