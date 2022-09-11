Will float national party soon, says Telangana CM KCR

Will float national party soon, says Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao

'Very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its policies will take place,' an official release from Rao's office said

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Sep 11 2022, 18:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2022, 18:20 ist
"Very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its policies will take place," it said. Credit: IANS Photo

Ending speculations, Telangana Rashtra Samithi Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said he would soon launch a national party and the work is on to formulate policies.

"There has been a consensus on the alternative national agenda after prolonged discussions with intellectuals, economists and experts from various fields like we did before the start of Telangana movement," an official release from Rao’s office said.

"Very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its policies will take place," it said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

KCR
TRS 
Telangana
India News
Telangana Rashtra Samithi
K Chandrashekar Rao

What's Brewing

Lush Kashmir losing its paddy fields fast

Lush Kashmir losing its paddy fields fast

Why are some people mosquito magnets?

Why are some people mosquito magnets?

Queen's death could prompt reconciliation for Sussexes

Queen's death could prompt reconciliation for Sussexes

Pause in the moment

Pause in the moment

Shoot down the idea of suicide

Shoot down the idea of suicide

 