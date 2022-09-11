Will float national party soon, says Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao

Ending speculations, Telangana Rashtra Samithi Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said he would soon launch a national party and the work is on to formulate policies.

"There has been a consensus on the alternative national agenda after prolonged discussions with intellectuals, economists and experts from various fields like we did before the start of Telangana movement," an official release from Rao’s office said.

"Very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its policies will take place," it said.