'Will get everything back with interest': Mehbooba Mufti on Article 370

Toughening her stand further, PDP president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday vowed that “everything BJP snatched from us on August 5, 2019 would be brought back with interest.”

“I swear by Allah whatever BJP snatched from us on August 5, 2019 will be brought back with interest," she said while referring to the abrogation of J&K’s special status under Article 370 by the Centre.

“India is not the BJP. J&K acceded to India of Gandhis, Nehrus, Abul Kalam Azads and we won't allow the country to become BJP’s battleground,” the firebrand PDP president asserted while addressing party’s youth convention in Srinagar.

Justifying her party’s alliance with the BJP after 2014 Assembly elections, she said, “The PDP had kept their (BJP’s) hands tied and once the alliance ended (June 2018) the latter resorted to doing things which are now unfolding in Jammu and Kashmir.”

“Mufti (Mohammad Sayeed) sahib was a visionary. He had tamed the bear (BJP) and when the bear was released he bruised the whole Kashmir,” the former CM said.

The latest assertions by Mehbooba came just a day after authorities asked her to vacate her government quarters in the Housing Colony Khanabal area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Earlier she was asked to vacate the official Fairview residence on posh Gupkar road in Srinagar.