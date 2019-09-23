Will grow golden wings & fly away to the moon, quips PC

Chidambaram, who is lodged in Tihar jail, has been active on the microblogging site, with his family keeping his account alive. Photo/PTI

Even in the face of extended judicial custody in New Delhi's Tihar jail, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's Twitter handle continues to remain as sharp as ever. 

The CBI, on Friday, opposed the bail plea put forth by Chidambaram before a Delhi court in the INX media case. The investigative agency stated that Chidambaram poses a serious flight risk and there was a possibility of him evading the process of law. The CBI also said that it was “gravest case of economic offences”.

Taking a dig at the CBI, the senior Congress leader took to Twitter to respond to the CBI's claim in a rather witty response. "I am thrilled to discover that , according to some people, I will grow golden wings and fly away to the moon . I hope I will have a safe landing," his family tweeted on his behalf.

Chidambaram, who is lodged in Tihar jail, has been active on the microblogging site with his family keeping his account alive. The Congress leader has had his family, who is allowed to meet him on a regular basis, express his views through tweets. And the tweets don't just talk about his arrest or the case he's entangled in.

The leader, through his family, has been sharing his thoughts on a bunch of issues -- from the state of the economy, Hindi imposition, the Kashmir issue to international protests.

 

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 over allegations of wrongdoing in the INX media case. He has been placed under judicial custody in Tihar Jail since September 5 and is expected to stay there at least till October 3 when his remand would end. 

 

