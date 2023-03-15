Will not be intimidated by ED or anyone: BRS leader Rama Rao

Launching a diatribe against the Bharatiya Janata Party, ruling BRS leader and Telangana minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday said his party would not be intimidated by the Enforcement Directorate or other central agencies. The comments came amid the ED summoning BRS MLC K Kavitha, who is Rama Rao's sister, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Addressing a public meeting at Jukkal near Nizamabad after attending some development programmes, he attacked the NDA government for its alleged failure to double farmers' income, to provide two crore jobs to the youth and to bring back black money "as promised". The ruling BRS and BJP have been engaged in a bitter war of words ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections to be held later this year.

Rama Rao also mocked Prime Minister Modi, calling him a "great actor". He also criticised the Centre over the rise in the price of LPG cylinders and other essentials. Talking about the Centre's unfulfilled promises to the state, Rama Rao pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act had talked about establishing a rail coach factory and a steel plant in Telangana, which had not been fulfilled.

"We will not be afraid. You do what you want to do," Rama Rao, who is the son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said. "We will not be afraid of Modi, ED or anyone. Thieves have to fear. We need not fear. We will go to the people. We will decide in the people's court. People will give their verdict in 2023 (Assembly polls in Telangana) as to who is clean, who is corrupt, who is right and who is wrong."

On state Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy seeking "one chance" for his party, he said the Congress was given 10 chances for 50 years by the people, and yet it could not provide water, electricity and education to all. It also failed to promote the traditional occupations of people, he alleged.