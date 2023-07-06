Will not take any stand against national interest, says Trinamool on UCC

Won't go against national interest: TMC on UCC

Banerjee said that it’s not clear what’s intended by the UCC.

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jul 06 2023, 23:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 23:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Trinamool Congress, while not coming clear on its stand on the proposed implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), on Thursday, said that the party will not do anything that harms the democracy, or goes against the Constitution. 

Talking to reporters at Kolkata Press Club, Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool MP, stated: “Let me place this on record very clearly. Trinamool will not do anything that eventually goes against the spirit of the social fabric of the country, or the Constitution of the country, or that harms the essence of this very democracy. So, Trinamool will not do anything, take any decision, against the spirit of the Constitution of this country,” he said.

Banerjee said that it’s not clear what’s intended by the UCC. The law commission had sent a draft, but had earlier stated that the UCC is not required, he said. “What’s the proposal, none has any concrete information,” he added.

Banerjee questioned what needs to be “uniform” in a country that’s famous for its diversity. He said the government (Centre) first needs to clarify, and asked how could there be uniformity in a country with differing languages, religious ethos, food habits, et cetera.

