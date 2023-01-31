Will not tolerate bulldozing for ‘saffronisation’ of Visva-Bharati: Mamata Banerjee

A day after visiting Nobel laureate Amartya Sen and handing him official record of land he occupies, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, said that while she is not for interference with the daily running of the Visva-Bharati University, but “if anyone thinks that they will bulldoze students, professors, employees for saffronisation by force, then I will stay with the students, even if no one is with them”.

The central university, in its communication with Sen, has stated that the economist was in possession of a piece of land that is beyond the plot he was officially authorised to occupy.

“It is the duty of all students, teachers and everyone associated with the university to save Visva-Bharati. It is our duty to make sure that this university excels, and lives up to the ideals that Rabindranath Tagore had envisioned. It is our moral obligation to make Santiniketan what Rabindranath Tagore had imagined it to be,” a Trinamool press release, quoting Banerjee, stated.

After meeting the university students (in Birbhum district of West Bengal), Banerjee said that “there are administrators in Visva-Bharati who do not have emotions, they don’t have a heart. If the varsity administration had emotional capability, then the students would not have been harassed to such an extent”.

Banerjee said that the university administration is busy in suspending students. While some students face a situation of being under-marked, teachers are being terminated from their jobs. “We used to (earlier) boast about Visva-Bharati. Today, after hearing the kind of treatment that is being meted out to the students and staff of this university, I feel disheartened,” she said. “The state government will be in touch with the students, teachers, and officials of Visva-Bharati. We will decide the future course of action after deliberation and discussion,” the chief minister added.