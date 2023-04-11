Will provide 3 lakh jobs as promised but BJP not letting us do govt work: Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said that around 3 lakhs jobs will be provided as the party had committed before. Yadav, however blamed the BJP for 'creating hurdles' and not letting them work for the welfare of the people of the state.

"We are working for the people but they (BJP) are creating problems for us and not letting our govt work," Yadav told news agency ANI on Monday.

Yadav may appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the railways land-for-jobs scam, sources said Monday. Yadav, 33, was questioned by the CBI in this case last month.

Earlier, in a riposte to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's ulta latka denge (will hang them upside down) remark, Yadav had hit back at Shah and asserted that the state was known for straightening people out (sidha kar dete hain).

The RJD leader had also alleged that many BJP MPs were involved in rabble rousing and Shah as the party's principal strategist should have pulled them up for their behavior.