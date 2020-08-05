Will Ram Temple be the jewel in Narendra Modi's 2024 crown?

Will Ram Temple be the jewel in Modi's 2024 crown?

With the inauguration of the much-awaited construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has checked one more milestone in his second-term political ambition. 

The inauguration event, where PM Modi installed a silver brick as a symbolic beginning of the temple, has garnered massive support from Hindus all over the nation, and the world. In fact, several Muslims also supported the construction of Ram Temple and expressed solidarity. The construction of Ram Temple on the site was allowed by Supreme Court in November last year, putting an end to the decades long legal battle. Many across the country see this as the victory for PM-led Bharatiya Janata Party. 

Bhoomi Pujan also collides head-first into one year of abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state of Kashmir, the other milestone that Narendra Modi, along with Home Minister Amit Shah, is credited with. 

The main objective behind revoking the special status of Kashmir, the country’s only Muslim-majority state, was ostensibly for ‘integration’ of the state with the mainland and economic prosperity of the conflict-ridden region.

Both Ayodhya and Kashmir, have seen historic developments in the Modi era. Both have symbolised and, at times, questioned the fundamental fabrics of a secular nation. However, the BJP and its supporters view these as victories, of whose hero is the Prime Minister. For BJP and its supporters, the construction of Ram Temple is one of the biggest achievements. However, will this materialise into a jewel in Modi’s 2024 campaign crown?

For now, the BJP camp continues to celebrate as PM Modi prepares for next general elections in 2024, for which, Ram Temple seems to be enshrined in PM Modi’s report card. 

