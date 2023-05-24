Will skip Parliament opening if Modi inaugurates: AIMIM

'Will skip Parliament inauguration if Modi is doing it'

Speaking to reporters, Owaisi said that according to the Constitution, the Lok Sabha Speaker is entitled to inaugurate the Parliament building, not the PM

Asaduddin Owaisi. Credit: PTI Photo

AIMIM will skip the ceremony for the opening of the new Parliament building on May 28 if it is launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad and party chief Asaduddin Owaisi said in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Owaisi said that according to the Constitution, the Lok Sabha Speaker is entitled to inaugurate the Parliament building, not the PM.

"I still hope that the Prime Minister of this country will show his large-heartedness, and would show his love for the Constitution. As a true constitutionalist, if he is, then he should allow the Lok Sabha Speaker to inaugurate the new Parliament. And if he (the Speaker) does, then of course, MIM will be there."

Also Read | NCP to skip inauguration of new Parliament building

"(Modi) wants to inaugurate everything. Because BJP believes that nothing happened before 2014. Then we will not attend that function,” he told reporters.

Taking exception to some of the opposition parties’ demand that the President of India should inaugurate the building, Owaisi said as per Article 53 (1), executive power of the union shall be vested with the President and the theory of separation of powers clearly says that the legislature is independent of executive and judiciary.

Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 following an invitation by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Nineteen opposition parties, including the Congress, Left parties and the TMC on Wednesday collectively announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

