Will support Congress where it is strong, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her party will support the Congress where it is strong in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

This is the first time that Banerjee cleared the air on TMC's stand on a possible strategy for opposition unity in the electoral battle ahead.

"Wherever the Congress is strong, let them fight. We will give them support, there is nothing wrong (in that). But they have to support other political parties also," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

However, to get support, Congress also has to back other parties, she said.

The TMC supremo also made it clear that she expected the seat-sharing formula to give priority to regional players in areas where they were strong.

"Strong regional parties must be given priority," she said.

Banerjee had earlier saluted the people of Karnataka after the BJP lost power there while avoiding mention of the grand old party with which TMC has had run-ins in the past.