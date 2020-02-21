Will unite and fight together no matter how hard the struggle is: Mamata Banerjee

On the occasion of International Mother Language Day ( February 21), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that the celebration of the mother tongue will only be successful if the country and its people remain united.

Her comments come at a time when the Chief Minister is at loggerheads with the Centre over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) which she has dubbed as unconstitutional and divisive.

“Our celebration of International Mother Language Day will only be successful if united India remains intact and all of us stay united. We will unite and fight together no matter how hard the struggle is,” said Banerjee. She was speaking at a government program in the city.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for their mother tongue.

“On #InternationalMotherLanguageDay my best wishes to all. We love all the languages including our mother tongue,” tweeted Banerjee.

“Today is February 21. The occasion is being celebrated across Bengal to pay homage those who sacrificed their lives for their mother tongue,” she stated in another tweet.