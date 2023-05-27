'Will you embrace Dalits,' Gehlot asks BJP-RSS

'Will you embrace Dalits,' Gehlot asks BJP-RSS; accuses them of promoting untouchability

Gehlot said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should reveal their short-term and long-term plans for the welfare of Dalits

PTI
PTI, Kota ,
  • May 27 2023, 00:35 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 00:35 ist
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI File Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused the BJP-RSS of promoting untouchability in the society and asked them whether they would "embrace" the country's Dalits.

Gehlot attended a mass marriage function of 2,222 couples, including 2,111 from the Hindu community and 111 from the Muslim community, in Baran district.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of the event, Gehlot alleged that the BJP and RSS create and spread differences and discrimination, and promote untouchability among the people of the country.

Also Read | Bommai dares Congress govt to ban RSS and Bajrang Dal in Karnataka

"They (BJP-RSS) talk about Hindu religion and all of them are Hindus but they should rise above religion and do some real work," Gehlot said.

"Untouchability is still there in villages as well as urban areas. There is discrimination against lower classes and everybody knows it," he added.

Gehlot said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should reveal their short-term and long-term plans for the welfare of Dalits.

"Who is taking care of Dalits? What are you (BJP-RSS) doing for them? Will you embrace Dalits?... They should answer these questions since they are in power at the Centre," Gehlot said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan
BJP
RSS
Bajrang Dal
Dalits

Related videos

What's Brewing

Vicky tries to talk to Salman, pushed aside by security

Vicky tries to talk to Salman, pushed aside by security

Android virus 'Daam' steals call records, phone history

Android virus 'Daam' steals call records, phone history

India's new Parliament building: A look at key features

India's new Parliament building: A look at key features

Mistaken for dacoits, MP cheetah tracking team thrashed

Mistaken for dacoits, MP cheetah tracking team thrashed

Officer pumps out 41L litre dam water to retrieve phone

Officer pumps out 41L litre dam water to retrieve phone

 