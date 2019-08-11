William Dalrymple gives Tharoor a taste of his own meds

Renowned art historian, William Dalrymple, today tweeted in response to Congress leader, Shashi Tharoor who had hailed the appointment of Sonia Gandhi as interim Congress President following a CWC meet on August 10.

"It's a catastrophic decision. Your party are an ever-diminishing herd of lemmings rushing ever-closer to the political cliff edge", tweeted Dalrymple, in an apparent dig at Tharoor, who is known to use complicated English words in daily life.

Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress president, had quit his post after the party's abysmal performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and the post had been vacant since then. Despite a lot of talks over a non-Gandhi leader heading up the party, the decision to re-appointment Sonia Gandhi, albeit on an interim basis, was taken after a Congress Working Committee meeting.