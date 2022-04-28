'Win all 175 seats': Jaganmohan Reddy lays roadmap for 2024 Andhra Pradesh polls

, DHNS: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has set an ambitious target, asking his party men to strive to win all the 175 Assembly seats in the state elections just two years away.

Reposing faith in his welfare-oriented governance, the bill of direct benefit transfers exceeded Rs 1.37 lakh crore in three years, the YSRCP chief has set his sights on Kuppam too, the citadel of TDP chief and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu.

The YSRCP swept the 2019 polls, winning 151 seats and restricting the TDP to an all-time low of 23 MLAs. The Janasena Party of Pawan Kalyan managed one seat while the Congress and BJP drew a blank.

Reddy held a meeting with his party leaders on Wednesday in Amaravati and presented a roadmap to be followed over the next two years.

“Why can not we win all the 175 seats this time; why stop at 151? We did not get Kuppam last time, but since then we have won the Kuppam municipality, and other local bodies there,” Reddy told the ministers, legislators and other leaders while asking them to operate while considering each constituency as a separate target unit.

Reddy stressed the need to “move fast now, taking the right steps to continue in power.”

“Elections are only two years away. We have to improve our 2019 performance as we have fulfilled 95% of our manifesto promises already,” the CM told his associates.

Reddy instructed the ministers to work in coordination with the district in-charges, and regional coordinators while reminding them that “the party is supreme.”

The chief minister directed the YSRCP leaders to start connecting with people in a mission mode from May, covering every household and explaining all the government welfare schemes.

Sources said that MLAs were ordered to visit at least 10 village/ward secretariats every month and monitor each secretariat's activities for two days. The YSRCP government had made these ground-level offices the crux of its welfare, and administrative outreach.

Reddy reminded the legislators that party tickets would be given to those scoring high in these activities.

