'Win at least 30 more seats than the 2019 LS polls': Nadda to BJP leaders in south

BJP leaders in south India have been asked by party president J P Nadda to work on winning at least 30 more seats than the party’s tally in 2019, leaders attending a key meet of the party held last week in Hyderabad told DH.

Last week, in the last in a series of three zonal meetings, functionaries of the BJP’s state units in 11 state and UT units gathered at Hyderabad. A senior leader, part of the meeting, said that Nadda asked for a report within a few days from each state outlining a roadmap to winning 30 more seats than the 55 seats the party won in 2019.

Among the 183 seats in the 11 states and UTs, BJP had won big only in Karnataka, clinching 24 of the state’s 25 seats. Apart from leaders from Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, functionaries of Maharashtra, Goa, Andaman, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu were present.

“There is potential in states like Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. We are also hopeful of wins in Maharashtra with the recent political changes,” the leader said.

States also submitted reports on their individual statuses and said that there’s no leader in south India that can take on Modi on the national stage. Another leader said that a review of the booth-strengthening exercises took place.

“The beneficiaries were part of the focus for the brainstorming for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The coverage of beneficiaries across the country is over 60-65% of the eligible voters. Our job is to effectively reach out to them,” said the leader. A series of meetings and events — both political and organisational — are going to be chalked out soon.

Since Telangana is the only state from the region headed to the polls, a strategy for the state was also discussed, with a meeting of the core committee of the state being held after the zonal meeting. Tamil Nadu leader Annamalai also drew praise from Nadda, said leaders.