Winning Karnataka will be the best reply to BJP, says Priyanka amid Rahul's disqualification

The best reply to the BJP will be winning Karnataka, senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told a meeting to strategise on the follow up after Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha on Friday evening.

The meeting has chalked out a protest plan to maximise the political benefits the party could maximise from the development.

Sources said MPs and leaders skipping the protests being planned for next two months will face disciplinary actions.

In the meeting, sources said, a suggestion came up that all Congress MPs should resign from Lok Sabha in solidarity with Rahul.

Some MPs even expressed their willingness to do so but leadership did not take it forward as they felt it would be counter-productive. They felt it would dilute the main battle on Rahul's disqualification.

Earlier in the morning, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is learnt to have told a meeting of party MPs, "Today it is Rahul, tomorrow it could be anyone."

Her comments came as the party decided to hold protests following the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case.

With Sonia making clear the "seriousness" of the situation, Congress instructed all its MPs to be part of a march to Vijay Chowk where the lawmakers were taken into custody by Delhi Police.

After finding out that some MPs skipped the protest, sources said strict action will be taken against them.