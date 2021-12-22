Winter Session ends, Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

The Winter Session of Parliament adjourned sine die on Wednesday, a day ahead of schedule on acrimonious note amid the government and Opposition pulling themselves farther in opposite directions as they failed to reach a consensus on contentious issues, including on revoking of the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

If the highlight of the Session was the bill on increasing the age of marriage of girls from 18 to 21 years, which was sent to a Standing Committee for further scrutiny, and the law to link Aadhaar numbers with election I-cards that the Opposition alleged was "bulldozed", the prominent miss was the Bill to ban crypto-currencies, as the government could not clear it in Cabinet owing to differences within.

At least three Bills were sent to the Standing Committee and another to a joint committee even as the Opposition had wanted the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill also to be sent to a Standing Committee.

Two Bills increasing the tenure of Directors of CBI and Enforcement Directorate were passed.

The Session started with the repeal of contentious farm laws in both the Houses on Day 1 without a discussion even after the Opposition insisted on a debate. The first day also witnessed the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha that led to a Session-long stalemate with relentless Opposition protest inside and outside the House.

While the government insisted on an apology for revoking the suspension, the Opposition was adamant that the procedure was faulty, including suspension of CPI(M) floor leader Elamaram Kareem without naming him, and the situations inside the House on August 11 in Rajya Sabha had led to the scenes. The Opposition also boycotted a meeting called by the government at the fag end of the Session as they did not agree with the "selective invitation" to five parties.

From December 1, the Gandhi Statue in Parliament witnessed an unprecedented sit-in by 12 Rajya Sabha MPs followed by two joint marches by Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including one demanding sacking of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra in connection with the killings of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.

On the last day, the suspended MPs read the Preamble of the Constitution at Gandhi Statue as part of their protest. TMC floor leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien on Wednesday joined the dharna of 12 suspended MPs at the Gandhi statue.

O'Brien was suspended from Rajya Sabha on Tuesday during a discussion on the electoral reforms bill for allegedly 'flinging' the House rule book.

