With Ajit Pawar in cabinet, Shinde highlights work done

With Ajit Pawar in cabinet, Shinde-led government highlights work done in last one year

Chief Minister Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar unveiled a booklet highlighting works done in the past one year.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 04 2023, 16:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 16:54 ist
Maharashtra Chief Miniter Eknath Shinde with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and others releases a booklet, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The booklet highlights important decisions taken by the Eknath Shinde-led government in the last one year. Credit: PTI Photo

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday released a booklet highlighting important decisions taken by the Eknath Shinde-led government in the last one year.

Chief Minister Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar unveiled the booklet highlighting works done in the past one year.

This was the first weekly state cabinet meeting after Sunday's political developments wherein nine MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar joined the government, which completed one year in office on June 30.

Also Read | NCP split will have bearing in Pune and Western Maharashtra 

The newly sworn in NCP ministers led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar came to the state secretariat 'Mantralaya' for the first time after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, comprising the Shiv Sena (then undivided), NCP and Congress, collapsed in June last year.

The last cabinet meeting of the MVA was held on June 29, 2022.

The allocation of portfolios to the nine ministers is yet to be done. There is no minister of state in the council of ministers so far.

NCP's Aditi Tatkare is the first woman minister in the Shinde cabinet.

Ajit Pawar and other newly sworn in ministers offered floral tributes at the portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, Dr B R Ambedkar on the secretariat's ground floor.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Shiv Sena
BJP
NCP
Ajit Pawar
Eknath Shinde
Devendra Fadnavis

Related videos

What's Brewing

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

How Japan plans to release Fukushima water into ocean

How Japan plans to release Fukushima water into ocean

Study uncovers hidden gems in Bengaluru's night skies

Study uncovers hidden gems in Bengaluru's night skies

Psychedelics can treat psychiatric disorders: Study

Psychedelics can treat psychiatric disorders: Study

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

 