With an eye on Lok Sabha polls, K Chandrashekar Rao floats national party Bharat Rashtra Samithi

With an eye on the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao announced his national party on the occasion of Dasara.
The TRS passed a resolution to change the name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi.
KCR said that the TRS general body decision was unanimous, Bharat Rashtra Samithi will establish activities nationwide.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube