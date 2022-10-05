With an eye on Lok Sabha polls, K Chandrashekar Rao floats national party Bharat Rashtra Samithi

With an eye on the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao announced his national party on the occasion of Dasara.

The TRS passed a resolution to change the name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

KCR said that the TRS general body decision was unanimous, Bharat Rashtra Samithi will establish activities nationwide.

More to follow...