With eye on OBC vote bank, BJP shifts focus to sub-castes

With an eye on the OBC vote bank ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is looking at the reservation of all OBC sub-castes across 23 states in a bid to find out if any of them seek larger representation.

The move is aimed at a chorus of demands from Opposition governments to increase reservation — while Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has sought an increase in the 50 per cent cap on reservations, the Jharkhand Assembly led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren cleared a bill to increase reservation to 77 per cent just last week.

On Monday, the party held a meeting of representatives of OBC Morchas from 23 states, in which the research and policy wing of the party’s OBC Morcha held workshops and handed out assignments to all attendees. Party leaders said that representatives of the OBC Morchas of 23 states were asked to prepare feedback on the status of OBC communities in their respective states, along with details of the demographics and percentage of reservation of these communities. The party, leaders said, aims to look at the “micro-communities” within the OBC castes to gain their confidence.

OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman, who is also part of the party’s Parliamentary Committee, told DH that the initiatives are a bid to study what OBCs want. “We want to study the status of these communities across states to understand what they want and to ensure that they are not part of the politics behind reservation,” said Laxman.

These initiatives could also help the party warm up to OBC communities like some subcastes of the Vokkaligas and Lingayats (who have been demanding inclusion into the Central OBC list), Nairs of Kerala, and Kumhars, Lohars, Chandravanshi Samaj, and Kurmis in Bihar. The party’s clever caste coalition of non-Yadav OBCs in UP was key to them retaining the state in the Assembly polls.