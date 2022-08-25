With eyes on Jat votes in western UP, BJP makes Bhupendra Singh state chief

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Uttar Pradesh minister Bhupendra Singh was appointed as the party’s state president on Thursday. It was said that the appointment was made keeping in mind the electorally influential ‘Jat’ community, from which Singh hailed, for the next general elections, as well as to lessen the impact of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).
Singh would replace Swatantra Deo Singh, who was also a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.
Bhupendra Singh’s appointment was, reportedly, also intended to tame the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), which had been vocal in its criticism of the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state, in the ‘Jat’ dominated regions of Uttar Pradesh. RLD, on the other hand, had emerged as a challenge to the BJP in the March assembly polls in the state’s western regions.
Also read | With Bhupendra Chaudhary's appointment as UP party chief, BJP plans to create regional, caste balance
Considered to be close to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bhupendra Singh as a probable candidate to be next UP BJP chief was a sudden occurrence. His name cropped up barely a couple of days back and he was immediately summoned to Delhi by the party high command for consultation on Wednesday.
Singh enjoyed considerable support among the Jat community, and was instrumental in ensuring a surprisingly impressive show by the saffron party in the Jat-dominated western districts of Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, and Shamli, among others.
Considered to be a firebrand saffron leader, Singh, during the recent assembly polls, had said that BJP would “force” the All India All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asauddin Owaisi to wear “janeu” (a sacred thread worn by Hindu men) and chant “Ram-Ram” if his party won the state assembly elections.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Rare black panther spotted in Pench Reserve after 2 yrs
Printer that dishes out paper dosas? Internet reacts
Coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Rohingya refugees mark 5th year of exodus to Bangladesh
Milind Soman to play Sam Manekshaw in 'Emergency'
John Abraham shares 'Pathaan' first look
In Pics | Most successful teams in Asia Cup history
Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too
Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes