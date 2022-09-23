With Grand Alliance on mind, Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav to meet Sonia Gandhi: Report

In an effort to unite all non-BJP parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the two top leaders of the Grand Alliance in Bihar – Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Lalu Prasad Yadav are likely to meet Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on September 25.

This would be their first meeting after almost six years.

Nitish last met Sonia Gandhi during Iftaar ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections in 2015. On the other hand, Yadav has been in jail since 2018, he just got out on a bail and will be going to Singapore for a kidney transplant.

According to a report by NDTV, the two Bihar leaders hoped to meet Rahul Gandhi as well during the meeting. But Rahul would be in Kerala leading Congress’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

Sourced told the news website that this would be a courtesy visit. However, there is also a chance of some ‘serious’ subjects being discussed such as taking the Grand Alliance to the national level.

Last week, Lalu Prasad had said that he would meet the Congress President in Delhi. "The united opposition will throw the BJP out of power in the next Lok Sabha polls,” he added.

The Bihar CM has been vocal about unifying the opposition against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Assembly Elections. He has also held several meetings with the Opposition leaders from other states including NCP’s Sharad Pawar, DMK’s Kanimozhi, etc and has pitched the idea of a grand alliance.

The meeting between the two also comes at a time when Congress is prepping to elect its next president. The nomination process for the election started on Thursday.