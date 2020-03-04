With ‘Mamata, the pride of Bengal’ TMC trumps BJP in political branding 

Trinamool Congress (TMC), with its newly launched public outreach initiative ‘Mamata, the pride of Bengal’ has dwarfed the state BJP in terms of political branding.

The initiative aimed at reaching out to 2.5 crore people in West Bengal seeks to boost the image of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in preparation for the 2021 Assembly elections.

Compared to TMC’s mammoth 75-day-long programme, the BJP’s missed call-based ‘No more injustices’ launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah pales in comparison.

With regard to public outreach initiatives in Bengal, TMC has surged ahead of BJP both in terms of detailed planning and political branding. TMC has planned to carry out its program for 75 days involving more than 75,000 leaders and at least 5 lakh party workers.

The ruling party in the state will hold rallies in all the 294 Assembly constituencies covering about 41,000 km. It also plans to hold 21,000 public meetings across the state within 75 days. TMC aims at enrolling 1.25 lakh new party members within that time.

The program, a brainchild of poll strategist Prashant Kishor, seeks to evolve Mamata’s image from a firebrand opposition leader to that of an able administrator. It seeks to project her as a leader who will fight tooth and nail to safeguard Bengal’s interests.

"The campaign celebrates the journey of Mamata Banerjee and is providing an opportunity for people to come together to celebrate her as a passionate proponent and true custodian of Bengal’s culture dignity and pride,” stated a release issued by TMC.

The program launched on Monday also seeks to highlight her secular credentials and her image as a “fierce protector and guardian” of democratic values.

According to TMC sources through the large scale grassroots level public outreach activities in ‘Mamata, the pride of Bengal’ the party seeks to remind the people of the “long history of political struggle and agitation” behind Mamata.

Compared to this, BJP’s ‘No more injustices’ has no declared targets, organisational procedures and detailed planning. All that was announced was a phone number for missed calls and a website.

"A section of party leaders are sceptical about this move," a senior state BJP leader said.