'Withdraw Delhi ordinance or...' KCR warns Centre

Withdraw Delhi ordinance or it will be defeated in Parliament, KCR tells Centre

Modi government has insulted the people of the Delhi by bringing in the ordinance, the Telengana CM added

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • May 27 2023, 17:05 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 17:08 ist
KCR (centre) attends a press conference with Bhagwant Mann (left) and Arvind Kejriwal (right). Credit: PTI Photo

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately withdraw the ordinance issued by the Centre on control of services in Delhi, as his counterparts from Delhi and Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, met him over the issue here.

Rao made the demand during a joint press conference with Kejriwal and Mann.

The two AAP leaders met KCR here seeking support over the Kejriwal's fight against the Centre’s ordinance.

"We demand the Prime Minister to withdraw the ordinance yourself or else we all will support Kejriwal Ji. We will stand by him. We will use all our strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to defeat the ordinance. Unnecessarily don’t make an issue. Let the government work," Rao told the NDA government at the Centre.

Read | The duel for Delhi Durbar

Modi government has insulted the people of the Delhi by bringing in the ordinance, he added.

"I can say without an iota of doubt it is insult to the Delhi state people," KCR, as Rao is addressed, said.

The Centre recently promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance, which came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

KCR blamed the Modi-led central government for "harassing the democratically elected state governments". He alleged there was no difference between the situation when Emergency was imposed and now.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Telengana
Hyderabad
KCR
Arvind Kejriwal
Bhagwant Mann
Narendra Modi
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Construction of the new Parliament building: A timeline

Construction of the new Parliament building: A timeline

New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch

New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch

Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile

Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile

LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina

LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina

Venice exhibition portrays Africa's forced urbanisation

Venice exhibition portrays Africa's forced urbanisation

Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank

Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Cycling on the road to nostalgia 

Cycling on the road to nostalgia 

Meghalaya board declares class 10 results, 51.93% pass

Meghalaya board declares class 10 results, 51.93% pass

Gill’s blistering ton flattens MI as GT enter final

Gill’s blistering ton flattens MI as GT enter final

 