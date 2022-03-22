'Wo sacche saste din': Congress slams Centre after petrol, diesel, LPG price hike

'Sacche saste din': Cong slams govt over fuel rate hike

Congress tweeted in Hindi from its official handle, 'elections over, slapping begins'

Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 22 2022, 10:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2022, 10:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

With LPG prices rising after a freeze on hike for 168 days and petrol and diesel fares after 139 days, the Opposition on Tuesday pounded on the Narendra Modi government, saying the rise came as the elections to five states were over.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said there would now be “daily vikas (hike)” in the prices of petrol and diesel while Prime Minister Modi has achieved the “target” of Rs 1,000 per LPG cylinder in most parts of the country.

Also Read | Petrol, diesel prices hiked after a 4-month hiatus: Check fuel rates

“Congratulations to PM Modiji for achieving his 'target' of Rs 1000 per LPG cylinder in most parts of the country. There will now be daily 'vikas' in petrol and diesel prices as well. The only affordable things under Modi Govt are communalism and hatred. Everything else is expensive,” he tweeted.

Congress tweeted in Hindi from its official handle, “elections over, slapping begins.”

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Big inflation - brought by BJP!  Price of gas cylinders increased by Rs 50. Delhi and Mumbai Rs 949.50. Lucknow Rs 987.50, Kolkata Rs 976, Rs Chennai ₹ 965.50. People are saying, please return those good old days. Don't want "acche din" from Modi-ji.” 

While the government insists that the oil companies decide on the prices of fuel, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on March 5 warned people that soon after elections on March 7, there would be a hike in fuel prices.

