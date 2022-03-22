'Wo sacche saste din': Opposition slams Centre after petrol, diesel, LPG price hike

With LPG prices rising after a freeze on hike for 168 days and petrol and diesel fares after 139 days, the Opposition on Tuesday pounded on the Narendra Modi government inside and outside Parliament, saying the rise came as the elections to five states were over.

In Rajya Sabha, Opposition MPs protested against the fuel price hike and forced an adjournment, as notices by Shaktisinh Gohil (Congress), Dola Sen (Trinamool Congress), Elamaram Kareem, John Brittas and Dr V Sivadasan (all CPI-M) to suspend the business to discuss the issue was disallowed by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu saying that it could be raised during discussion on Demand for Grants.

As the protest continued despite Naidu’s appeal to allow the Zero Hour to function so that he could take up notices by 19 MPs, he adjourned the House till 12 noon. When the House reassembled, the scene was similar with some MPs in the Well of the House sloganeering, prompting Deputy Chairman Harivansh to adjourn the House till 2 pm.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said there would now be “daily vikas (hike)” in the prices of petrol and diesel while Prime Minister Modi has achieved the “target” of Rs 1,000 per LPG cylinder in most parts of the country.

“Congratulations to PM Modiji for achieving his 'target' of Rs 1000 per LPG cylinder in most parts of the country. There will now be daily 'vikas' in petrol and diesel prices as well. The only affordable things under Modi Govt are communalism and hatred. Everything else is expensive,” he tweeted.

Congratulations to PM Modiji for achieving his 'target' of ₹1000 per LPG cylinder in most parts of the country. There will now be daily 'Vikas' in Petrol & Diesel prices as well. The only affordable things under Modi Govt are communalism & hatred. Everything else is expensive. — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 22, 2022

Congress tweeted in Hindi from its official handle, “elections over, slapping begins.”

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday slammed the ruling BJP over the hike in domestic cooking gas price, terming it "another gift of inflation" for the people after the elections in five states. In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Another gift of inflation from the BJP government for the public... LPG cylinder in Lucknow is close to Rs 1,000 and in Patna above Rs 1,000! Elections over, inflation begins."

जनता को दिया भाजपा सरकार ने महंगाई का एक और उपहार… लखनऊ में रसोई गैस सिलेंडर हुआ हज़ार के पास और पटना में हज़ार के पार! चुनाव ख़त्म, महंगाई शुरू… pic.twitter.com/JUROJtgwTr — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 22, 2022

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Big inflation - brought by BJP! Price of gas cylinders increased by Rs 50. Delhi and Mumbai Rs 949.50. Lucknow Rs 987.50, Kolkata Rs 976, Rs Chennai ₹ 965.50. People are saying, please return those good old days. Don't want "acche din" from Modi-ji.”

महा-महंगाई - भाजपा लाई ! अब गैस सिलेंडर पर ₹50 बढ़ा । गैस सिलेंडर -

• दिल्ली व मुंबई ₹949.50

• लखनऊ ₹987.50

• कोलकाता ₹976

• चेन्नई ₹965.50 लोग कह रहे हैं,

कोई लोटा दे वो “सच्चे-सस्ते दिन”,

नहीं चाहिए मोदी जी के “अच्छे दिन”।#LPGLootContinues#lpgpricehike — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 22, 2022

While the government insists that the oil companies decide on the prices of fuel, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on March 5 warned people that soon after elections on March 7, there would be a hike in fuel prices.

