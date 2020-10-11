Woman Congress leader roughed up at party meeting

Woman Congress leader roughed up at party meeting in Deoria after she questions choice of candidate for bypolls

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  Oct 11 2020, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2020, 18:47 ist

A Congress party leader thrashed a woman worker on Sunday after the latter opposed nomination of a rape accused of the forthcoming assembly bypoll at Deoria seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress worker Tara Devi was assaulted by a group of Congress workers at a meeting of the party leaders in Deoria town. A video showing the assault of Tara Devi went viral on social media.

According to the sources, Tara Devi registered her strong protest to Congress national Sachin Nayak for fielding Mukund Bhaskar, who was facing rape charges, for the bypoll at Deoria assembly seat.

''We have been protesting against the state government over its failure to ensure the safety of the womenfolk and increasing crimes against the women...How can we justify nomination of a rape accused to the electorate?'' she told Nayak. She also demanded that Bhaskar's nomination be cancelled.

The supporters of Bhaskar, who were also there, pounced on Tara Devi and thrashed her as senior district leaders watched helplessly. A complaint was lodged in this regard by Tara Devi against two senior local leaders.

Tara Devi stated that she expected Priyanka Gandhi to intervene in the matter. ''I will take up the matter with Priyankaji,'' she added.

