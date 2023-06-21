Won't use state government helicopter anymore, says miffed Punjab governor

Miffed over Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's "derogatory" remarks in the assembly, Governor Banwarilal Purohit Wednesday said he will not use the state government helicopter anymore.

The governor hit back at Mann at a press conference at Raj Bhavan, the latest exchange in the ongoing tussle between the two.

On Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party-dominated House passed a bill replacing the governor with the chief minister as the chancellor of the state-run universities.

Also Read | Congress MLAs walk out of Punjab Assembly over absence of Question Hour, Zero Hour

During the debate, Mann also brought up the use of the state helicopter by the governor.

Mann had on Tuesday alleged that contrary to securing the interests of Punjab, the governor was "often seen on the other side."

"He takes my helicopter, a government helicopter, and then abuses me... I don't think so much interference is needed. His duty is to administer an oath... It does not mean he will create trouble for every small thing," he had said.

Reacting to Mann's helicopter sally, Purohit said: "What do they expect? Should I clap for them? Is this what they expect?"

"Touring border areas is my official duty. The Chief Secretary and DGP have also travelled in that chopper. Is it something to say he gave his helicopter for me to travel … ?" he said.

"Till I am in Punjab, I will not use the Punjab government helicopter. Hardly, three or four times I have used in the past that too for border area visit. You, the chief minister, be happy, I have no problem," he said. "I could never imagine a Chief Minister saying such things about the governor."

Purohit also took exception to Mann calling his official letters to him 'love letters.'

Mann had earlier in the month placed a number of letters written to him by him, calling them "love letters," and said that instead of writing such letters Purohit should have raised the issues like the Rural Development Fund allegedly withheld by the Centre.

The governor had on June 12 accused the AAP government of acting against the Constitution for not responding to his letters.

"I have to maintain the Raj Bhavan's dignity, therefore this one sided affair is going on," he said on Wednesday.

"I saw on TV and also read in the newspapers that he made fun of me in the Vidhan Sabha. And he used the word that the governor is writing many love letters to him.

"A 'chief minister' is using such words for me. Whereas there is an order of the Supreme Court that the chief minister is duty bound to furnish information which has been sought," he said.

"I don't think the chief minister can escape from giving a reply just by using derogatory language," he said.

"I am performing my duty, whether somebody is happy or not. I am supposed to perform my duty and I will perform," Purohit added.

The governor also wondered if he committed a "sin" when he asked Mann government to remove a "tainted minster," referring apparently to Lal Chand Kataruchak who has been accused "sexual misconduct."