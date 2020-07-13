Word wars, pacification in Rajasthan crisis

A political crisis has emerged in Rajasthan after Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot decided to rebel against Congress and threaten to destabilise the state government. He declared open rebellion, claiming that the Ashok Gehlot government is in minority now as over 30 Congress MLAs have “pledged support” to him.

According to reports, Pilot had the support of 16 Congress MLAs and three Independents, whom the Congress had distanced itself with for allegedly hobnobbing with the BJP. Notices were sent by the Special Operations Group to CM Ashok Gehlot, his deputy Pilot to record statements in the case of allegations of horse-trading ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. It has miffed the latter, who left for Delhi on Saturday along with some of his loyal MLAs to plead his case before the party high command.

After what happened with the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, the Rajasthan crisis too had heads turning. Anticipation of the Congress losing another state and yet another set of young leaders invited several word wars and allegations.

Here's a brief glimpse of who said what:

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia took a swipe at his former party, saying talent and capability find "little credence" there. He claimed that Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot was being "sidelined and persecuted" by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. "Sad to see my erstwhile colleague Sachin Pilot, too, being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Shows that talent and capability find little credence in the Congress," Scindia tweeted.

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey told ANI that Sachin Pilot was not above the party and no indiscipline would be tolerated. "I'm hoping he will turn up for the meeting," he said.

PL Punia, AICC general secretary incharge from Chhattisgarh claimed that Sachin Pilot had joined the BJP. However, he later issued a clarification.

Senior BJP leader Om Mathur said, "People of Rajasthan had given an opportunity to Congress to form govt in the state, they should have used it properly. CM should have kept his government intact, but he is not able to do it. His party MLAs are not happy with him."

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia said, "Sachin Pilot was the rightful candidate for the post of Rajasthan CM but Ashok Gehlot took the charge, a conflict in the party began since then. What's happening today is the result of that conflict. The state government has lost the majority."

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, "I appeal to all Congress MLAs that people have voted for Congress to lead a stable govt in the state, so all MLAs should take part in the Congress Legislative Party meeting today and make our govt in the state stronger." He also said that if anyone has any problem, they must come forward and mention the issue on the party forum. The members of the party are like a family and must work together to find a solution.

BJP leader Uma Bharti trained guns at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying, "Rahul Gandhi is responsible for what's happening now in Rajasthan and happened in Madhya Pradesh. He doesn't allow young leaders in Congress to grow. He feels that if educated and able leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot get high posts then he'll be left behind."

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar called Sachin Pilot a "sincere Congressman", expresses confidence that the Rajasthan Deputy CM would not quit the party.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal was the first to go public on the crisis saying he he was worried for the party. Seeking a quick resolution of the "crisis", he asked when would the party leadership "wake up".

"Worried for our party. Will we wake up only after the horses have bolted from our stables," he said on Twitter.

