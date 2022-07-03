Work for underprivileged minority communities, PM Modi tells BJP workers

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, and asked the party’s legislators to not defect from voting for her. Modi also asked the BJP workers to talk about her humble origins to people in their constituencies.

On the last day of the party’s national executive meet, while addressing over 300 attending delegates, Modi outlined the evolution of the BJP and spoke about what the party ought to do as it moves forward, leaders at the conclave said.

“We have to now move between pro-people to good governance models, from appeasement to fulfilment,” Modi told the delegates.

Modi told the party workers to work not just for weaker sections among Hindus, but for minority communities who are underprivileged as well. This was an indication to warm up to the Pasmanda Muslim community in UP after the party’s recent wins at the bypolls in Azamgarh and Rampur.

During the day, chief ministers Yogi Adityanath and Jairam Thakur presented reports of their respective governments in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, and Yogi spoke about the party’s performance in the recent polls in his state.

Modi also greeted the workers of Telangana BJP, and had impromptu conversations with the delegates. Over 300 delegates including 80 members of the national executive committee as well as 50 special invitees and 179 permanent invitees are part of the conclave.

The party also issued a resolution on Telangana, where it said that the BJP “spearheaded an emotional mass movement” for a separate Telangana, and in the eight years since the TRS has let down the people. The BJP has been trying to play up its contribution to the statehood movement and has distributed booklets to its delegates about its contribution.

Through the course of the day general secretary organisation B L Santhosh also held a discussion on organisational matters. The leaders also discussed the campaign of Murmu.

State units of Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, as well as ST Morcha and Yuva Morcha presented status reports. Welfare changes in the fields of health and railways were also discussed by union health minister Bharti Pawar and union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnav, respectively.